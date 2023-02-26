There’s nothing worse than loading into an online match only to find out that your opponent is using cheating to gain an unfair advantage. Now, while many of us feel guilty about hacking people who are better than us, some people actually cheat to win, and Valve wants to stop them.

In a recent post on the Dota 2 blog, Valve outlined how it lured 40,000 cheaters by adding a portion of the stats in a recent patch. This data can only be used by those using third-party software to gain an advantage in the competition.

By identifying those who had accessed the secret data, Valve then banned what it strongly believed to be 40,000 cheating accounts. Valve doesn’t think this will end cheating in the long run, and admits some will continue “Development and Use of New Vulnerabilities”.

However, Valve wants its userbase to know that it will continue to fight cheating and cheating, and will “Detect and remove these vulnerabilities, and continue to ban cheating users.

As the publisher of CS:GO and Dota 2, it must be tricky to deal with all the cheaters in these games, but it seems like Valve is doing their best to make sure our games are as free from hackers as possible.