Original title: Liv 27 points, Beijing won the first win of the season, Sichuan small foreign aid in the first quarter to return with a foot injury

On October 16, the 22-23 season CBA league continued the third round of competition, the Beijing team played against the Sichuan team. The Sichuan team injured a small foreign aid Ma Lan shortly after the start of the game, and could only play against the All-China class. Under the leadership of Liv, the Beijing team defeated the Sichuan team 101-76 and won the first victory of the season.

Beijing Liv 27 points 13 rebounds 3 assists 4 steals, Li Muhao 5 points 2 rebounds, Tian Yuxiang 10 points 2 rebounds 3 assists, Zhang Cairen 10 points 3 rebounds 2 assists, Raymond 6 points 2 rebounds, Fang Shuo 12 points 4 rebounds 4 assists 2 Steals, Zhai Xiaochuan 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Fan Ziming 12 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, Qiu Tianyou 9 points and 2 rebounds. Sichuan Zuo Zhenian scored 16 points and 2 assists, Hu Junlin scored 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Jing Han scored 7 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists, Zhang Dianliang scored 7 points and 7 rebounds, and Han Shuo scored 4 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

In the first two rounds of the league, the Sichuan team defeated the Shanxi team 108-103 in the first round, and lost to the Guangzhou team 98-106 in the second round. The Beijing team had a bad start and bad luck, suffering a 2-game losing streak. The Beijing team lost to the Fujian team 80-81 in the first round, and the Liaoning team lost 81-83 in the second round. The two losses only lost a total of 3 points, and they all fought to the last second.

After the opening, the Sichuan team opened the scoring, Tian Yuxiang made 2 free throws after making a foul. In the last round against the Liaoning team, Tian Yuxiang played a better role in defending Guo Ailun. Less than 2 minutes into the game, a small foreign aid from Sichuan, Ma Lan, was chased by the Beijing team for a layup in the counterattack. The two had a physical confrontation in the air. Liv scored 5 points in a row. Although the All-China class was forced to face off and lacked the main points of attack, the young players of the Sichuan team still played in no disorder. They kept changing zone defenses and man-marking during the defense, so that the Beijing team never made a series of attacks. At the end of the first quarter, Beijing led 17-13.

In the second quarter, Fang Shuo squeezed the ball through the gap between the two defenders to score a layup. Liv and Fan Ziming used their physical advantages in the interior to continuously attack the basket, causing a lot of pressure on the Sichuan team. Liu Guanshan of the Sichuan team scored, and the Sichuan team overtook 20-19. But the Beijing team is stronger as a whole. Not only Lifu and Fan Ziming scored in singles in the paint, but Zhang Cairen also hit 2 3-pointers. This season, Zhang Cairen has become the most efficient long-range shooter for the Beijing Shougang Team. At the end of the first half, the Beijing team was 42-33.

In the first half, Liv of the Beijing team had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, Tian Yuxiang had 4 points and 3 assists, Zhang Cairen had 6 points and 3 rebounds, Raymond had 6 points and 2 rebounds, Fang Shuo had 2 points and 3 rebounds, and Fan Ziming had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Sichuan Jinghan scored 4 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Hu Junlin scored 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, and Liu Guanshan scored 8 points.

After changing sides to fight again, Malan still failed to play. He only played less than 2 minutes in this game. Tian Yuxiang hit a 3-pointer, and Liu Guanshan also scored a 3-pointer at the end of an offensive time. Han Shuo made 2 free throws after making a foul. In this Sichuan team with young players as the main body, Han Shuo’s rich game experience is indispensable to the team. Liv and Fan Ziming played tacit cooperation twice in a row, once when Zhang Cairen suddenly scored to Fan Ziming at the basket, Fan Ziming failed to make a layup, and Liv followed up to score a tip. Once, Fan Ziming caught the ball near the free-throw line and found that the defense at the basket was empty. With the three rounds of the league going on, there has been a very positive chemical reaction between Liv and Fan Ziming. With 4 minutes left in the third quarter, the Beijing team suddenly switched to frontcourt defense. Liv made a foul and made two free throws. Beijing 61-40, leading by 21 points. Zuo Zhennian made 2 free throws after making a foul. Then he hit a 3-pointer to stop the Beijing team. Liu Guanshan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the 3rd quarter ended, Beijing 70-55.

In the final quarter, Qiu Tian made a layup and caused Yuan Zhenliang to foul and hit one of two free throws. Livne made a pass, and Qiu Tian received the ball and scored a layup. After several seasons of experience, Qiu Tian has a lot of experience in running down the ball without the ball. The Sichuan team passed it patiently, and Zuo Zhenian scored another 3 points. After receiving the ball on the flank, Leif rushed into the inside line, turned around and made a throw and scored 27 points without a sound. The Beijing team once played a small lineup and let Zhai Xiaochuan come to No. 4. Then, in the garbage time, he was replaced by players with less playing time such as Li Muhao and Zhu Yanxi to hone their state. The broadcast footage was once shown on the sidelines, and Zeng Fanbo of the Beijing team was watching the ball on the sidelines, holding a basketball in his hand. According to the injury report on the league’s official website, Zeng Fanbo’s hand injury needs 7 weeks to recover, and it is expected that it will be difficult to play in the first stage.

In the end, the Beijing team won the first victory of the new season with 101-76.

