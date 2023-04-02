Home Sports Liverpool bus attacked after City bankruptcy
Liverpool bus attacked after City bankruptcy

Liverpool bus attacked after City bankruptcy

After the 4-1 defeat after a 1-0 lead at Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday, a brick was thrown at the Liverpool FC team bus on the way home. According to the police, a window was broken and there were no injuries.

“The bus was able to continue its journey. Greater Manchester Police have now launched an investigation to identify and locate the perpetrators,” police said in a statement on Saturday night.

English football champions Manchester City condemned the incident. “We learned that an object was thrown at the bus in a residential area. Incidents of this nature are totally unacceptable and we strongly condemn the actions of those responsible,” the statement said.

