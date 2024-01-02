Liverpool scores 4 against Newcastle and is alone in the lead – Football

Today’s postponement of the 20th day of the Premier League between Liverpool and Newcastle is a spectacular match. It ended 4-2 for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who are now alone at the top of the table with 45 points and +3 on Aston Villa. Third, at 40, is Manchester City who, however, have a game to recover and therefore, by winning it, they could move within just two points of the Reds.





Salah broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, having also missed a penalty kick during the match. Newcastle equalized in the 54th minute through Swede Isak, then there was a one-two for Liverpool with goals from Jones and Gakpo within four minutes. But former Milan transfer target Borman scored Newcastle’s second goal with 9′ remaining, taking away the Anfield crowd’s peace of mind. However, it regained its voice when Salah once again converted the penalty awarded in the 86th minute. Now the Egyptian will join his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations, and one wonders how much the Premier League leaders will suffer from this absence.



