Junior, Martín Elías’s son, will follow the tradition of being a young dad and showing a diamond in his smile?

Martín Elías Díaz Varón, son of the Great Martín Elías, decided to follow the legacy of his late father in everything? Even becoming a very young dad? People thought this due to the uproar caused in recent days by the publication of a photo of an ultrasound on their social networks, specifically in their Instagram stories.

The reactions of the fans of the grandson of the Cacique de la Junta were immediate when they saw the boy’s comment that said: “It has been said to work twice as hard. Without planning it, but looking forward to seeing you, my daughter. God knows how he does his things! (…) How cute my little girl is smiling”,

This writing unleashed comments from users who imagined that this showed that he would soon become a dad, despite still being a child.

However, the young man soon clarified that it was only a joke to welcome Christmas.

“And for those who ask, I also tell you that Christmas is coming and the jokes are coming. They believed it all! “They are scared!” said Jr.

And is it true about the diamond to look like Grandpa Diomedes?

And after generating that false alarm of the supposed pregnancy among his followers, the boy reignited the hornet’s nest to the joy of his fans who are getting bigger every day.

The latest is a video that came to light in which apparently an aesthetic process like that of his grandfather, Diomedes Díaz, was carried out to embed a precious stone in a tooth.

In the recording you can see his mother ‘Caya’ Varón, accompanying him, but no one has yet seen the final result on the networks.

“Martín Elías Jr wants to continue the family tradition with a diamond in his smile and we are looking for the best way to do it.” This is what the post of the specialist who treated Junior says, who will undoubtedly continue to make people talk, to the joy of the fans of his father and his grandfather who today follow him with great devotion.

