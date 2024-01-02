Home » Fleetwood Mac dethroned after two years in De Tijdloze, also a nice tribute to Sinéad O’Connor
Fleetwood Mac dethroned after two years in De Tijdloze, also a nice tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

Pearl Jam at Rock Werchter 2022. — © Geert Van de Velde

Eddie Vedder and his companions are again number one in ‘The timeless countdown’ by Studio Brussels. With Pearl Jam’s Black they take over the very first position from Fleetwood Mac, which took second place with ‘The chain’.

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:56 PM

The songs in the top three are completely the same as those from last year, but only Pink Floyd retains their Wish you were here in third place. Fleetwood Mac and Pearl Jam switch places again after two years. The chain moves to second place, Black takes first place.

Particularly striking in this Timeless list was the tribute to Sinéad O’Connor. For the first time in her career she enters the top five. She does that with the beautiful Troy. The Irish music legend died unexpectedly in London in July, a year after she had to say goodbye to her youngest son Shane. Luc De Vos has never seen a deceased artist honored so often by voters. She is on the list six times, compared to four times last year. Her other super hit Nothing compares 2U was at 288. Troy has been on the list continuously for 35 years, but never before this high.

Queen closes the top five with – how could it be otherwise – Bohemian rhapsody.

Top 5 of ‘The Timeless’

Pearl Jam – BlackFleetwood Mac – The chainPink Floyd – Wish you were hereSinéad O’Connor – TroyQueen – Bohemian rhapsody

