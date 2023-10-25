Local Hero Lu Xiaocong Shines at Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou

Chinese Para-athlete Lu Xiaocong Makes Family Proud with Seventh Place Finish at Asian Paralympic Games

Hangzhou, China – Lu Xiaocong, a Chinese Para-athlete, brought immense pride to his family and community with his exceptional performance at the recently concluded Asian Paralympic Games. Competing in the men’s single kayak KL3 competition held at the Fuyang Water Sports Center, Lu Xiaocong secured seventh place with a commendable time of 46.728 seconds.

The gold medal in the event was clinched by Uzbekistan’s Hassan Kurdashev, followed by Kazakhstan’s Zhargas Teknov in second place and India’s Manish Kaurav in third place, as reported by Hangzhou Daily. Lu Xiaocong, hailing from Muqiaotou Village in Dongzhou Street, Fuyang District, expressed his excitement at participating in a competition that took place in his neighboring village, making it a truly special event for him.

Despite feeling nervous at the start of the race, Lu Xiaocong revealed his determination to give his best. “I was a little nervous today. I was quite anxious when I started sailing. The rhythm was a little disrupted later on. I kept persisting,” he said in an interview after the game. Looking ahead, Lu Xiaocong shared his aspirations to qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games during next year’s World Championships and pledged to continue training rigorously to improve his skills.

His coach, Li Daiyuan, expressed confidence in Lu Xiaocong’s abilities and applauded his progress. “There will be pressure to compete locally, but overall I am still stable. His results in the preliminaries, semi-finals, and finals were 48.523 seconds, 47.980 seconds, and 46.728 seconds, respectively. The results are all going up. I believe it will get better and better in the future,” Coach Li Daiyuan stated.

In the stands, Lu Xiaocong’s family and classmates cheered him on, with his mother Zhou Yuxiu shedding tears of joy at witnessing her son’s remarkable achievement. “It’s not easy. Xiaocong is the pride of the family to be able to participate in the Asian Paralympic Games!” she exclaimed.

Lu Xiaocong, who was born in 1994, developed a love for water at a young age. Although he faced challenges due to polio, he found solace in swimming and eventually explored other water sports. Hailing from a modest background, Lu Xiaocong’s dedication and perseverance impressed the Hangzhou Sports Team, who selected him for training based on his natural talent.

Embarking on his journey, Lu Xiaocong overcame numerous obstacles and injuries, including minor surgeries, but he never wavered in his resolve. His parents, Lu Daliang and Zhou Yuxiu, spoke of their son’s unwavering determination and the sacrifices he made to pursue his passion.

Yesterday, Lu Xiaocong’s teammates on the Chinese kayaking team took the opportunity to play matchmaker for their exceptional teammate. During a media interview, they released a tongue-in-cheek “marriage advertisement” highlighting his attractive qualities. Described as 1.82 meters tall, handsome, kind-hearted, and caring, Lu Xiaocong’s teammates even shared a picture of him in his wedding attire.

Coach Li Daiyuan lauded Lu Xiaocong’s maturity and thoughtfulness, both on and off the field. Whether it is helping untie a kayak or assisting teammates, Lu Xiaocong’s caring nature and responsible attitude have won him praise from all those who have interacted with him.

At home, Lu Xiaocong continues to impress his family with his diligent nature. “Every time we go home on vacation, he will help with the housework. When we come home from work, he must have cooked the food. The food he cooks tastes good,” Zhou Yuxiu proudly shared. Both parents expressed their hope that their son can continue to achieve his dreams and conveyed their immense pride in having such an exceptional son.

This was the first time that Zhou Yuxiu and Lu Daliang had the opportunity to watch their son compete live, and they were overwhelmed with emotion. “He has always been our pride!” Zhou Yuxiu exclaimed, expressing gratitude to the country for nurturing and supporting Lu Xiaocong’s talent.

Lu Xiaocong’s impressive performance at the Asian Paralympic Games is not only a testament to his dedication but also an inspiration to individuals facing similar adversities. With his sights set on future competitions and the goal of qualifying for the Paris Paralympic Games, Lu Xiaocong continues to show the world that determination knows no bounds.

