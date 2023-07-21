Home » Luca Koleosho: Burnley in advanced talks to sign Espanyol winger
Sports

Luca Koleosho: Burnley in advanced talks to sign Espanyol winger

by admin
Luca Koleosho: Burnley in advanced talks to sign Espanyol winger

Luca Koleosho scored one goal in four substitute appearances for Espanyol last season

Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Italy youth international winger Luca Koleosho from Spanish side Espanyol.

Koleosho, 18, made four substitute appearances in La Liga last season, scoring once, as Espanyol finished 19th and were relegated to the second tier.

Born in the United States, Koleosho was part of the Italy squad that won the Under-19 European Championship last week.

He would become Burnley’s eighth summer signing for a reportedexternal-link £2.6m fee.

In a busy week for the Clarets in the transfer market, they have signed winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer and also confirmed deals for England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford from champions Manchester City and Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel.

Manager Vincent Kompany has also brought in defender Dara O’Shea and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux this summer, while loan moves for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have been made permanent.

See also  Trey-Yang Hong 42+10 letters brother 26 points, eagle captures Bucks to terminate six losing streak

You may also like

Amerian Harman took the lead in The Open...

Is Kylian Mbappé’s Departure from PSG Imminent?

Magic, confermato Admiral Schofield con un Two-Way Contract

American Harman took the lead in The Open...

Two top strikers before jumping into top leagues

coach murdered during match- Corriere TV

The Philippines’ World Cup Debut: A Notable Defensive...

The best electrolyte drinks to effectively hydrate –

Slavia needs to replace Jurásk. The dream reinforcement...

Do you remember… Eric Gerets, the Belgian full-back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy