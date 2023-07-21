Luca Koleosho: Burnley in advanced talks to sign Espanyol winger

Luca Koleosho scored one goal in four substitute appearances for Espanyol last season

Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Italy youth international winger Luca Koleosho from Spanish side Espanyol.

Koleosho, 18, made four substitute appearances in La Liga last season, scoring once, as Espanyol finished 19th and were relegated to the second tier.

Born in the United States, Koleosho was part of the Italy squad that won the Under-19 European Championship last week.

He would become Burnley’s eighth summer signing for a reportedexternal-link £2.6m fee.

In a busy week for the Clarets in the transfer market, they have signed winger Nathan Redmond on a free transfer and also confirmed deals for England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford from champions Manchester City and Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel.

Manager Vincent Kompany has also brought in defender Dara O’Shea and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux this summer, while loan moves for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have been made permanent.

