Tadej Pogacar, as he said, was lucky with his broken wrist in his serious fall at the Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic. “Well, sometimes it’s just sh… But when I look at this crazy accident, I consider myself lucky that it’s just a broken wrist,” said the Slovenian after the operation.

He hopes to be able to see his fans again soon and is also thinking of the Dane Mikkel Honore, who “had a much harder fall”. Honore allegedly caused Pogacar’s fall at high speed.