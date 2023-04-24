for the Germans Prato becomes Rasen [notiziediprato.it]

The campaign to promote Italy in the world carried out by the Ministry of Tourism ‘slips’ on the German translation. The AI ​​does not distinguish between a city name and a common name. Prato knows it, but Brindisi and Camerino also know it, to name a few

Welcome to Prato. Welcome to Prato. In English and Spanish, Prato remains Prato, but not in German: in German it becomes Rasen, the literal translation of meadow intended as a turf. As if the slip of the images that were shot in Slovenia to promote Italy weren’t enough, as if all the blurs that are gaining headlines and bits of ferocious sarcasm weren’t enough, here are the tremendous flaws in the German translation that renames several city ​​including Prato which, in fact, becomes Rasen, and that is what it literally means for the artificial intelligence which has been entrusted with the translation of the texts of ‘Open to wonder’, the advertising campaign of Italy in the world created by the Ministry of Tourism .

Rasen: a green expanse, a carpet of grass.

The blunder, reported to Notizie di Prato by a reader, in the last few hours has already been amply underlined with the blue pencil by the Fatto Quotidiano which made the fleas to ‘Open to wonder’.

Rasen is in good company and, after all, what can we tell him if he mistakes the toast for the toast with goblets that is done at parties? or if by Camerino you mean the one where you try on clothes? Google translator also converts meadow (common noun) to rasen and toast (common noun) to toast. ‘Open to wonder’ has at least had the grace to put a capital letter.

Tremendous flaws and scrolling through the site, others may come up. It can be a pastime to hunt for errors in the German translation, or perhaps English, or perhaps Spanish, or perhaps French. French? Pardon, il n’y a pas de traduction française.

