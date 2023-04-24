Home » Beijing executes!China Unicom promotes 2000M broadband: the monthly fee is not cheap and the network speed is fast–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Beijing executes!China Unicom promotes 2000M broadband: the monthly fee is not cheap and the network speed is fast

2023-04-24

Fast Technology News on April 24, China Unicom has begun to promote faster broadband in some domestic cities, such as the 2000M broadband service implemented in Beijing.

According to the official information,The 2000M broadband in Beijing focuses on ultra-high-speed and whole-house optical broadband, all of which are deployed with optical fibers. The maximum “1 to 32” network can be realized, with a maximum coverage of 3000m, and each set of equipment can carry 300 machines.

As for the price that everyone cares about, it includes two styles: one is the contract price of 599 yuan (including 5G 150G traffic + 3000 minutes of calls), the monthly price is 699 yuan, and the other is the contract price of 799 yuan (5G 500G traffic + 4000 minutes calls), the monthly price is 899 yuan.

According to the actual measurement of the network speed by the on-site staff of China Unicom, the speed reached 2181Mbps, a new high.

China Unicom mentioned that in Beijing’s civilian broadband market share, 6 out of every 10 broadband households have chosen Unicom broadband. From 9.6k dial-up to 300M fiber-optic access to the home, and then to 1000M and 2000M “all the way”, China Unicom broadband, which has served Beijing citizens for 29 years, has gone through nine speed increases. Three promises of service.

