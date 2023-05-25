Luis Figo presents the collection of his brand LF – Sport Marketing News

Luís Figo is a legend of world football. Awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2000 and with an amazing career, he played for Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Inter and wore the Portuguese national team in three European championships and two world championships.

Today, the former champion is launching his own fashion brand. LF is an acronym that plays with the numbers of its name – LF Luís Figo – but also with the very positioning of the LF – Luxury Fashion brand: a high-end collection dedicated to the contemporary man, sober, elegant and refined, ranging from travelwear to sportswear, to what the brand defines as “new chicwear”, a term that perfectly frames its inspiration.

Designed to dress dynamic and out of the ordinary men, who love style and look impeccable on any occasion, as the brand manager declares, the line will explore the moments that mark the lifestyle of a contemporary man, who stands out for a choice of refinement, details and quality.

Last but not least, the identification and sharing of values ​​that the former Portuguese footballer has managed to hold high over the years and for which he is recognized and identified with is also strong: savoir faire, elegance, class, distinction. Not just a collection, therefore, but an approach to everyday life and style.

The collection boasts a selection of garments made by Italian tailors, which tell the whole story that made Made in Italy famous in the world. Each step of the production is carefully followed to ensure the highest standards in processing, with quality control on each individual garment, right up to the packaging.

Great research has also been done from the point of view of the fabrics used: technical, wrinkle-resistant, wind-resistant, water-repellent and stain-resistant. Eco-sustainable fabrics have also been used for some garments, with the use of organically grown cottons, washing of jeans with particular procedures and attention to the smallest details, eco-sustainable washings with the absence of chemical or polluting products, Metal free treated products, up to to the packaging, made with recycled paper, in the LF philosophy, which follows principles of sustainable humanism by taking care of the well-being and harmony of all collaborators, from producers, to employees, to the customer.