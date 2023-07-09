Home » Luisito Suárez, former Inter player and television commentator, has died




Luis Suárez, known by the nickname of Luisito, Spanish footballer of Inter in the Sixties and coach of the same team for three short periods between the Seventies and the beginning of the Nineties has died. He was 88 years old. He was among the protagonists in the victories of Helenio Herrera’s so-called “Grande Inter”, with whom he won three championships in the 1960s, two consecutive European Cups between 1964 and 1965 and two Intercontinental Cups. In 1960 he won the Ballon d’Or and in 1964 the European Championship with Spain. In the 2000s he was a commentator on various Italian television broadcasts.

