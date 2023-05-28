Lukaku drags Inter: 3-2 to Atalanta and pass in the Champions League – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 27 – Mission accomplished for Inter who beat Atalanta 3-2 at San Siro ahead of the 37th matchday of Serie A led by Romelu Lukaku. The nerazzurri focus on the mathematics of qualifying for the next Champions League, also returning to second place while waiting for the other matches. Lukaku opens the scoring after 39”. Doubling by Barella in the 8th minute. Pasalic shortens the distance in the 36th minute for the players from Bergamo; Lautaro extends further in the 87th minute but Muriel in the 92nd minute scores the final 3-2. No feat in Milan for Gasperini’s men but the high level of performance remains and the satisfaction of having achieved qualification for the cups in any case waiting to find out in the last 90 minutes of the championship whether it will be the Europa League or Conference League. (HANDLE).

