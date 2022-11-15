The Inter and Red Devils striker, already included in the list of 26, will fly with his team mates to Kuwait today. Martinez can replace him by Tuesday 22nd, but is confident that he will be available for the match against Croatia or at most for the round of 16, so much so that he has already awarded him the number 9 shirt. Good news – at the Nerazzurri – also for Dumfries and Sticks

Romelu Lukaku will leave today with Belgium for the training camp in Kuwait. He has not yet recovered and the absolute certainty that he will be able to participate in the World Cup in Qatar is not there, but Big Rom, who was given “his” number 9 jersey, will remain for the moment in the list of 26 that was announced on Thursday. from coach Martinez. The indication came after the MRI scheduled for days was not performed yesterday. Probably, given the recent progress, the medical staff of the Red Devils has decided to carry it out next Monday or 48 hours from the start of the World Cup in Belgium. Maybe after testing the response of the muscle that will be solicited in the first training sessions on the field. Big Rom will play them in the Emirate overlooking the Persian Gulf in the coming days.

TRUST AND SUITCASES — Romelu is trying to overcome the relapse to the myotendinous scar of the left hamstring. For two weeks he worked at home, at the “Move to cure” specialist center of the national physiotherapist, Lieven Maesschalk, the man who took care of him and has to perform the “miracle”. He started with therapies and exercises that allowed him not to completely lose muscle tone, especially in the upper body. A few days ago he also added an exercise bike and a little gym. Not insignificant “details” that lead many to think positively. Especially the Inter bomber who showed up yesterday in the national team retreat aboard a gray SUV and with two large suitcases. A clear signal, that of the suitcases: he will leave with the intention of staying with the national team. He is certainly behind his teammates as he has not yet had the chance to work on the pitch. He will not take part in Friday’s friendly against Egypt and will not be on the bench for his World Cup debut on Wednesday 23 against Canada. The medical staff, however, is convinced that, thanks to the specific work carried out in the last 15 days, he can be available during the event. And for this in the next few days, in the heat of Kuwait, he will try to run alone on the field. See also "Heart and sense of belonging: this is the strength of Torres"

CHANGE IN LIST — As is known, Belgium can replace Big Rom in the list of 26 until 20 Italian on Tuesday 22 or 24 hours before the debut against Canada. Hence the desire to postpone the magnetic resonance until next week: the goal is to have the clearest possible picture of the situation practically at the last moment. The feeling, however, is that Lukaku will be expected well beyond the beginning of next week. The “bet” is to see him on the pitch during the World Cup. Inter are clearly interested spectators, they keep in touch with the Belgian doctors and with the player in the hope that everything will go well.

DUMFRIES AND STICKS OK — All calm for the Dutch and the blue who remain with their respective national teams. Denzel was already better yesterday and probably today, after a checkup, he will train. Even the blue is currently not a cause for concern despite the knee sprain suffered in Bergamo.

