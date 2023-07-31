Home » Lukaku to Juventus? Here are the words of “Big Rom”
Lukaku to Juventus? Here are the words of "Big Rom"

Lukaku to Juventus? Here are the words of "Big Rom"

The Belgian striker breaks his silence about his future in black and white: “I don’t know if the deal will go through”. And to the Inter fan and Nerazzurri fan who asks him never to say “Forza Juve” he replies: “Never”

Out of Inter’s plans after his sensational about-face, Romelu Lukaku he will hardly wear the Juventus shirt. The Belgian forward is still owned by Chelsea but over a month old would have reached an agreement with Juve for a three-year contract worth 9 million a year (and option for the fourth year).

Never “Go Juve”

But in a video released on social media and taken up by the Belgian press, he comes intercepted by a Nerazzurri fan who asks him never to say “Forza Juve” if he ends up at the court of Massimiliano Allegri. “No never”, Lukaku’s reply.

“I don’t know if the deal will go through”

The Belgian forward, who returned to Chelsea after the end of his loan with Inter, breaks the silence about his future at Juventus: “I don’t know if the deal will go through”. At this point”Big Rom”, on which i Blues Londoners no longer count, only one destination could remain: Saudi Arabia, especially the Al Hilal. But Lukaku has rejected the hypothesis several times in recent weeks.

