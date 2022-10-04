The match is unlocked in the second half with the hosts going 2-0, in the recovery the lomellini shorten with Ottolini

longavilla

Lungavilla beat Garlasco in a second half full of goals and emotions. After a hard-fought first half, but without goals at the start of the second half, Garlasco hit a post, nearly taking the lead. At that point the Lungavilla takes advantage of Concolino’s sprinter skills and goes ahead twice, before Garlasco gets up and pushes to try to equalize. The lomellini only manage to close the gap with Ottolini in the third minute of recovery. «At the center of the pitch we made several kilos – explains Lungavilla coach Gigi Cavallini – we struggled more, so we chose to work on the passing lines and press Sambugaro, who is very good. In the second half we scored two spectacular goals, with two great plays. We have these characteristics and we have exploited them. I made a forced change because Quaglia got injured and everyone adapted ». Roberto Gioia, Garlasco coach, has a hell of a hair: «We missed the goal, with the ball on the post. We then proved to be very naive, making some mistakes that cost us dearly. We reacted, had other opportunities, we could have won, but mine weren’t on the best day ».

the race

First half without great emotions, goalkeepers not very busy and a game that goes out in midfield, with little served attacks. The recovery, on the other hand, is quite another thing. Garlasco starts strong, Meneghetti close to scoring. After ten minutes, the left winger of Lungavilla Concolino turns into the area but his shot comes out very little, then tries with a shot from outside the area that Lodola rejects. It is the prologue to the goal, but first it is the Garlaschese Pira who shoots without fail two meters from the goal, but Carmelino in collaboration with Briccola manages to deflect on the post. After five minutes, Concolino on the right, jumps three opposing defenders and serves a chocolate to Pellegrini, who stops the ball in the small area, turns and scores. Not even the time to celebrate that Concolino doubles. Long throw of Lungavilla, which Vella deflects with his head but thus displaces his teammates who are beaten by Concolino who with a tear comes face to face with the goalkeeper. Garlasco reacts furiously and Lungavilla defends himself and relies on Carmelino: Meneghetti the most dangerous. The 2-1 goal arrives only in recovery, with Ottolini.—