M Eck Enroe with Christoph Schwarz in the Sulky won the 138th Austrian Traber Derby on Sunday. M Eck Enroe won with a clear lead and gave Schwarz his second success in the Vienna Krieau.

Giovanni Venus with Wolfgang Ruth finished second, third place went to Makya with Christoph Fischer. Only fourth place remained for the favorite Lady Cash AS with Matthias Schambeck.

