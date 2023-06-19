Schlein makes the fortune of the center-right, razored by Barelli: “Don’t take it away from us…”

The first four months of Elly Schlein’s leadership in the Democratic Party are a boon. Not for the dem, but for the center-right. “The stomach aches inside the Democratic Party are evident and are probably caused by the fact that they do not consider their secretary up to par and on the other hand also that they do not consider this forced embrace of Giuseppe Conte something useful for the Pd itself” , said the president of Forza Italia deputies, Paolo Barelli, to Controcorrente on Rete 4.

Schlein showed up at the M5s demonstration in Rome as a signal for the 5Stelle to approach, but Beppe Grillo’s words about the “citizenship brigades” created chaos in the party. Resignations, like those of Alessio D’Amato from the dem national assembly, rumors of split. “But that’s their business“, continues Barelli, “the only problem I have is saying: ‘don’t take away the Schlein from us too soon’…”, is the blue’s quip. “More than a broad field – observes the exponent of Forza Italia – we are talking about separate gardens that have no possibility of aggregating. Grillo I know that he is a comedian but in fact he represents a political party and we must be careful how we speak “.

The high case of the day is the one linked to the post by Deputy Minister Galeazzo Bignami, of FdI, on the funds for the floods in Emilia-Romagna: “I think he made a tactical error because there is no mention of the communicational disaster of Grillo and the 5 Stars but we turn on this”, comments Barelli. “I appreciate Bignami and, at times, his vehemence makes him say something more. I believe that Giorgia Meloni and the government take the issue of reconstruction and the restoration of environmental and economic normality in a fundamental region very seriously. I think that the best choices will be made at the right time which must also involve the citizens”, concluded the blue.