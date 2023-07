The Orlando Magic are betting again on Admiral Schofield, who will be one of the Florida team’s two-way players.

The Tennessee product has played 75 games with the Magic in the last two years (4 PPG, 2RPG).

Free agent F Admiral Schofield has agreed to return to the Orlando Magic on a two-way deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Schofield has played 75 games for the Magic in the past two seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2023

