The decisive Belgian with Porto in front of his mother and son: «Barella? I would take him to war. I’ve been through difficult times.” But the CEO remains cautious about the future: «We will have to be rational»

If the one of the two-year period with really returned Antonio Conte (2019-2021), time will tell. Meanwhile, however, Luke also spread the Porto , after having scored a few days earlier – it was Saturday 18 February – against Udinese and again at San Siro. Of the four seals signed this season, two in the league and two in the Champions League, the Belgian has only scored one away, the first. On August 13 at Lecce on his return to A. At the end of the season, Inter and Chelsea will have to meet again to figure out whether to continue this marriage with the Nerazzurri or send him back to London. Lukaku is the first to know that he has to earn a reconfirmation on the field. And the path he has taken starting from Saturday with Udinese is certainly the right one. Simone Inzaghi pampers him: he seemed to have him play as a starter, then in the end he preferred him Dzeko, sending him onto the field in the second half. And Romelu repaid everyone’s trust with the winning goal, giving Inter the first round of the round of 16, in a match in which – beyond the quarrel with Edin – he was also a great protagonist Drunk.

Goal Lukaku and peace made with Barella

It was Lukaku who assisted Lukaku Stretcherwith whom he had quarreled on the pitch at Marassi on 13 February: «I’ve always said it, he’s the first player I would take to war. I’m glad he assisted me. He is the first to motivate me in training,” he explained to the microphones of Amazon Prime Video. A goal, the one in the Champions League, which is making him see the light again. From 26 August onwards his life was a real ordeal and the World Cup in Qatar, who aimed to play as a protagonist with Belgium, instead turned into a nightmare, complete with elimination in the group stage and a few minutes on the pitch . In January he hoped to be ready again and instead he had to stop due to a problem with his knee. He won the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh with Milan (3-0, on January 18), but he did it as a spectator. In short, he needed to be a protagonist again and feel important: «There’s great satisfaction for the victory, it was too important to get a result. We also wanted to score the second goal, but we still won the match and I’m happy,” he continued. It’s still: “I spent some complicated months due to the injury, but I’m happy to be available again and happy to have helped for the win. I only think about helping the team. The return will not be easy. They have great quality, they will put us in difficulty. We have to stay focused. How happy am I with the goal? I’ll say it after the second leg, I’m too concentrated».

Lukaku confirms, Marotta: “We’ll have to be rational”

Now everyone expects a breakthrough from a player capable of making a difference when he’s doing well. And score in front of the gaze of mamma Adolphine he was born in son romeo, sitting next to Andrea, Romelu’s trusted friend and manager, was an immense joy for the forward. That he doesn’t want to end. Indeed, the goal is to guide Inter as far as possible to extend a marriage that Lukaku has strongly wanted since the first months after the summer 2021 farewell to return to the Chelsea. The question will be dealt with later, as the Nerazzurri CEO, Beppe Marotta reiterated, before the match: «All the expiring players deserve the renewal and Lukaku confirms it too, unfortunately the heart is not enough. We have to be rational, we will do it calmly later and we will think about what to do ».