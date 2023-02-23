The Mayor highlighted the Pearl of America, As a quality destination, taking into account the benefits that the city offers, it is no longer just a destination for sun and sand, but a place for events, weddings, adventures and nature tourism. The inauguration of the stand, in the Anato Showcase that is being developed in Bogotawas in charge of the mayoress Virna Johnson; Álvaro Balcázar, president of Fontur; Jorge Londonopresident of the board of directors of Cotelco; Omar Garcia, executive president of Cotelco Magdalena chapter; Silvia Medina, Executive President of the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce; carlos bonillahead of Magdalena tourism office and Marcelino K’david, director del Indetur

It may interest you: The Anato Tourist Showcase closed with a business perspective of more than US$74 million

The president invited those present to Santa Marta, a naturally magical city in the Colombian Caribbean.

Likewise, they mentioned the exponents of this year at the stand: Tayrona Rodadero Hotel, Magic Tour Colombia, Portobahía Hotel, Tamacá Hotels, Tezhuna Travel, Tayrona Transmarino, Nelymar Hotel, Caribe Adventure Route, Turismerk, Madresierra Hotel Boutique, Jasayma Tayrona, Teyuna Tours, Palmarena Plaza Hotel, Turcol, Catedral Plaza Santa Marta Hotel , Ecosierra Perdida Tours SAS BIC, Chunnu Lodging and Experiences, Crece Tayrona Foundation, Ecoturt Community Tourism, Hotel On The Rock Minca, 3H Hotel, Estelar Santamar Hotel & Convention Center, Wiwa Tours Colombia, Taybeach Hotel, Alcaribe Travel, Taironaka, Bellotours , Hotel La Riviera, Del Mar Hotel and Hotel Valladolid.

The Showcase of Anato 2023, has been developed with complete success, in Bogotá.

For this year, the destinations stand is a space that connects the magical, the history and the memory of the territory that was born between the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the magdalena riverthe big swampthe rivers of Santa Marta, the paradisiacal beaches of the sea Caribbeanlos ecosystems of flora and diverse fauna that live in the Magdalena.



Read more: Santa Marta and Magdalena present their offer to the world at the Anato 2022 Tourist Showcase

For some time, the Pearl of America and the Magdalena have shown their offer of nature tourism, business, housing, among others, in the Showcase Anato, that is constituted at the national level for the generation of business opportunities, with companies, agencies, and national and foreign actors, taking tourism into account.

Last year, Santa Marta was in the top 5 of the most visited destinations in Colombia.