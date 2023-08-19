Major League Baseball Reschedules Weekend Games Due to Hurricane Hilary Forecasts

Major League Baseball Reschedules Games Due to Hurricane Hilary

In light of the potential impact of Hurricane Hilary, Major League Baseball made an announcement on Friday regarding the rescheduling of several games slated for this weekend. All home games, initially planned for Sunday, August 20, will now be played as doubleheaders on Saturday, August 19.

One of the rescheduled matchups involves the San Diego Padres hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally set for Sunday, the Padres and Diamondbacks will now face off in a doubleheader starting at 12:10 pm (PT) and 5:40 pm (PT) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays has also been rescheduled. The teams will partake in a split doubleheader, with the first game commencing at 1:07 pm (PT) followed by the second game at 6:07 pm (PT) on Saturday.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers were affected by the game rescheduling. Their Sunday matchup against the Miami Marlins will now take place as a doubleheader, beginning at 12:00 pm (PT) and 6:10 pm (PT) on Saturday.

For fans who hold tickets to the original Sunday games, the rescheduled games on Saturday will replace their Sunday counterparts. The scheduled meetings that were initially set for Saturday will still proceed as planned.

Baseball fans and ticket holders are advised to make note of these changes and adjust their plans accordingly. The safety and well-being of players, staff, and spectators remain a top priority for Major League Baseball, which prompted the decision to reschedule the games in light of the potential threat posed by Hurricane Hilary.