Original title: Make history Djokovic achieves Australian Open “ten crowns”

In the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final on the 29th, the Serbian king Djokovic defeated the No. 3 seed and the Greek Tsitsipas 3:0, creating a historic record of the Australian Open “ten crowns”.

Djokovic at the awards ceremony on January 29.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

“I would like to say to young people who are interested in the sport, have big dreams, anything is possible, no matter where you come from. Challenges and difficulties will only make you stronger, don’t let others take away your dreams. ’” Djokovic said after the game.

This championship means a lot to the Serbs. With this victory, he will return to the throne of the world‘s No. 1 and tie the Spaniard Nadal’s men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

On January 29, Djokovic jumped into the stands to celebrate after winning the championship.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

In this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic once again proved that he is still the top player in the professional tennis world with his strong fighting power. Except for losing a tie-break in the second round, he did not lose a set in other games on the way to the championship.

This state also continued to the finals. Djokovic easily won the first set 6-3 in just 36 minutes. In the second set, Tsitsipas kept his serve and even got a set point at one point, but he made too many unforced errors, allowing Djokovic to seize the opportunity to win 7:6(4) Play the second set. In the third set, the Greek, who was on the verge of failure, broke serve in the first game, but Djokovic then broke back, and the two sides tied again. Djokovic won the match 7:6(5) in straight sets.

The defeated Tsitsipas looked lonely. He said that he was so eager for this championship that he even dreamed of winning the championship the night before. As a leader in the new generation of tennis, he has not been able to prove himself with a Grand Slam title. “I’ve tried my best and there’s nothing I haven’t done…but I have no reason to be affected by this loss. I look forward to scoring more points and achieving better results this season.”

Djokovic at the awards ceremony on January 29.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

Djokovic said in an interview with reporters after the game that the game was very challenging and he had to stay strong, and that’s what he did. Tsitsipas had a chance in the second set but failed to seize it.

Regarding winning the championship again and returning to No. 1 in the world, he said that this championship may be more meaningful than winning the championship ten years ago, because “you never know how much time you have left.”

“I also hope, especially young people in Serbia, can be inspired by what I have done and my achievements, whether in sports or other areas of life.” (Reporter Hao Yalin Wei Hua)