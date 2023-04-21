Malcolm Brogdon named NBA Sixth Man of the Year

The one from the Celtics is the second player capable of winning this award after also winning Rookie of the Year

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks was second, and Bobby Portis of the Bucks completed the podium.

Malcolm Brogdonguard of the Boston Celtics, was chosen this Thursday as sixth man of the year in the regular season of the NBA, reported the American league. Brogdon, incorporated this season from the Indiana Pacers, became the second player in NBA history to win the rookie of the year award (2016-2017) and the best sixth man award.

The 30-year-old guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as the Celtics finished the regular season second in the East behind the Milwaukee Bucks. He also had the fourth best three-point shooting percentage in the NBA, with 44.4% accuracy.

