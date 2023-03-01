Home Sports Malone: ​​I don’t give a damn what people think, Nikola Jokic is the MVP of this league
Malone: ​​I don't give a damn what people think, Nikola Jokic is the MVP of this league

Malone: ​​I don’t give a damn what people think, Nikola Jokic is the MVP of this league

Michael Malone, coach of the Denver Nuggets, has no doubts.

Nikola Jokic deserves the NBA regular season MVP award for the third consecutive year.

“If you’re looking for a super athlete to win the MVP, then he’s not your ideal candidate,” Malone explains. “If you’re looking for a fantastic player who impacts the game in every way possible, whose team is No. 1 in the Western Conference, then Nikola is your man. Frankly, I don’t give a damn what people think. I know he is the MVP of this league, his teammates know it and all the fans know it here in Denver and at his home in Serbia”.

Jokic continues to improve, despite having two incredible seasons.

The Serbian center is producing 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10 assists in 55 games, shooting an incredible 67% from two-point range, 39% from three and 82% from free throws.

Last night Jokic became the 6th player in NBA history to cross the 100 triple-double mark.

