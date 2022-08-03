Home Sports Manchester City, Aguero stings Haaland: “He’s used to the Bundesliga, here is Van Dijk”
Sports

Manchester City, Aguero stings Haaland: “He’s used to the Bundesliga, here is Van Dijk”

by admin
Manchester City, Aguero stings Haaland: “He’s used to the Bundesliga, here is Van Dijk”

Haaland dry against Liverpool, the former Manchester City, Aguero, comments so

Sergio Aguerohistorian former striker of the Manchester Cityhe commented via his own channel Twitch some hot topics around the house Citizensfollowing the heavy defeat against the Liverpool in Community Shield for 3-1. These are the statements of the Argentine who answered the questions of his followers:

TRANSFER OF STERLING AT CHELSEA “I don’t understand, sometimes City makes strange decisions”

HAALAND’S SUBTONE DEBUT AGAINST LIVERPOOL“He’s used to the German league. Van Dijk came and said ‘welcome to the Premier League’.”

CHIOSA ON JULIAN ALVAREZ, IN GOAL AGAINST I REDS“He sent me a message to find out what life is like in Manchester, I told him he would be very cold!”.

2 August – 20:55

© breaking latest news

See also  Wimbledon comprehensive: Djokovic "slow heat" passes "golden flower" Wang Qiang to level Bencic temporarily – yqqlm

You may also like

Albertini’s Oltrepo begins the run-up to D with...

Giulia and Alessia died in Riccione. “Social pillory,...

“Woman raped in Impruneta”, four men accused of...

Catania, official: Ferraro the new coach

Psychology, a study explains why we love violent...

Qingdao: A summer camp helps Tibetan youths realize...

Rugby, Smith’s farewell: “Italy has athletes for the...

National Youth Sailing League Xiamen Station Receipts

Pd-Action, here is the price of the agreement...

Chinese Primary School Basketball League to be unveiled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy