Title: Manchester City Abandon Reis Guardiola, Eyeing Frankie De Jong Instead

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering a potential move for midfielder Frankie de Jong, as the club walked away from the signing of Declan Rice. This decision came after West Ham United demanded a higher transfer fee than what City was willing to pay.

Guardiola was ready to make a significant offer of £90 million for Rice, but West Ham was holding out for as much as £100 million. The City boss is eager to strengthen his midfield following Ilkay Gundogan’s rejection of a new contract and his subsequent move to Barcelona.

The interest in Rice dissipated when the asking price exceeded Guardiola’s budget, leaving the path open for other clubs, including Arsenal, to pursue the promising young midfielder.

Guardiola had previously attempted to sign De Jong in 2019; however, the Dutch star, being a Barcelona fan, opted to join his preferred club after they presented a lucrative contract offer. Just last year, De Jong was also a primary transfer target for Manchester United, as their manager Ten Hag had coached him at Ajax. Ultimately, De Jong decided to stay at Barcelona and is in no rush to leave Spain.

Nevertheless, De Jong is aware that Barcelona’s financial troubles may force them to consider offloading him. Although he currently enjoys a weekly wage of £400,000 after taxes and has the backing of his manager Xavi, the Catalan giants are eager to reduce their wage bill. Manchester City, being one of the few clubs with substantial financial resources, may emerge as a potential suitor for De Jong given their pursuit of Rice.

Addressing the situation in February, Xavi stated, “He was very clear with me. He wanted to stay with us, there was no doubt about it.” The Barcelona manager expressed his satisfaction with De Jong’s performance and leadership, highlighting the player’s enjoyment on the field as a crucial aspect of his growth.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will pursue De Jong aggressively and succeed in securing his services. With the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting clubs worldwide, the transfer market is likely to witness interesting developments as teams navigate their respective financial situations.

