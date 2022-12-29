[Netease Sports News on the 29th]Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home, continuing the good state before the World Cup. In this campaign, the No. 1 contributor to Manchester United’s victory is Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. He is a god-like presence on both the defensive and offensive ends. He not only handed over 5 tackles + 2 interceptions, but also sent one Sharp assists. With Fat Tiger in charge, Manchester United has no worries about not being able to win.

Produced by Real Madrid, it must be a high-quality product. It is most appropriate to use this sentence to describe Manchester United’s deal to introduce Casemiro this summer. When Ten Hag spent 71 million euros to introduce the 30-year-old Casemiro from Real Madrid, many people felt that Manchester United had taken advantage of it again. When he first joined Manchester United, Casemiro failed to adapt to the rhythm immediately and was on the bench for a long time. However, he quickly conquered everyone with his performance and became the absolute main force of Manchester United.

Against Nottingham Forest today, Casemiro, who had just experienced the frustration of the World Cup, handed in a perverted answer sheet. Throughout the game, he touched the ball 104 times, and his teammates were very willing to give him the ball. Defensively, he won 100% of aerial duels, won 7 duels, made 5 tackles, made 3 clearances, and made 2 interceptions. On the offensive end, Casemiro made 28 passes into the third zone, 13 passes into the third zone, 3 chances to score, 2 shots and 1 assist.

Manchester United’s third goal best reflects Casemiro’s offensive and defensive attributes. In the 86th minute, Nottingham Forest stole the ball in the backcourt and were about to counterattack, but Casemiro grabbed the ball alertly and stole the ball, preventing the opponent’s counterattack in the first place. Then, he keenly observed Fred at the back point, and sent a sharp oblique plug to help Fred break through easily, and Manchester United sealed the victory 3-0.

With Casemiro standing in the midfield, the teammates are relieved, and the opponent is afraid. On defense, he’s a big wall. When attacking, he immediately becomes a big sniper again. According to statistics, the joining of Casemiro has become a key turning point in Manchester United’s revival. After joining Manchester United, Casemiro played a total of 20 times and helped the team win 15 of them, with a winning rate of 75%.

Ten Hag previously explained why he bought Casemiro with a lot of money. One of the important reasons is that he believes that Casemiro can bring championship temperament to the team. “At the beginning of the season, there was no energy in the Manchester United dressing room. I couldn’t see the vitality of the team. It was sluggish and there was no resilience. At that time, Manchester United had no fighting spirit at all. That’s why I brought in Casemiro.” Look, Manchester United’s money is well spent.

Seeing that Casemiro has transformed into Manchester United’s pinnacle, Ten Hag is very happy. He said today: “I must give Casemiro enough affirmation. The level he brings to Manchester United is super high. Every day Everyone has seen how important his role is and the help he brings to the team.” Manchester United legend Ferdinand also “confessed” Fat Tiger on social media: “3-0, love him to death @ Casemiro .”