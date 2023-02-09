In the added time of the eighth matchday of the Premier League, Leeds came close to the coup at Old Trafford and impacted 2-2 at the end of a game full of twists and turns. Ready to go, after less than a minute of play, the guests pass thanks to a goal by the Italian Gnonto. United struggles to react and suffers the double (own goal by Varane). In the second half, ten Hag’s team pushes on the accelerator and shortens in the 62nd minute with Rashford. Not even 8′ later the equal of the newly entered Sancho arrives. In the table United at 43, Leeds at 19

