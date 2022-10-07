Original title: Manchester United legend fancy touting Ronaldo: The Europa League is not worthy of the Portuguese superstar, the reality is an empty goal

In the third round of the Europa League group stage, Manchester United defeated Omonia, the weakest opponent in this group, 3-2 away. In this campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo started the game and had 1 assist, but in the case of the whole team’s nanny-style feeding, the audience took 8 shots, which was equal to the number of shots taken by the opponent’s entire team. 0 goals in sports so far this season.

Against such a background, the legendary Manchester United midfielder and the Red Devils starScholesFancy touting Ronaldo, he believes that Ten Hag does not respect Ronaldo and it is indecent to let the Portuguese superstar play in the Europa League.

Scholes put it this way: I think it’s almost a disrespect to Ronaldo for Ten Hag to play in the Europa League this Thursday, because the Portuguese is a superstar in world football. A game like the Europa League will demotivate the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and Ten Hag should be in the Premier League at the weekend (At 2:00 a.m. on October 10th, Beijing time, Manchester United challenged Everton away) in Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar will integrate into the team and score twice.

To be honest, it is too difficult to be the coach of Manchester United. Not only the legendary coach Ferguson loves to interfere with the club’s signings, Ronaldo is the most classic case; The season has been in such a state, and he also said that the Europa League is not worthy of the 37-year-old Ronaldo. Scholes is really Manchester United’s “big mouth”. I feel bad for Ten Hag. It’s not right for Ronaldo to start, and it’s not right to not let Ronaldo play. In short, it’s really hard to be the coach of Manchester United. It’s useless for Klopp and Guardiola to go.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: