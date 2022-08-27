Original title: Manchester United predicted starting:Casemiro’s debut Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Maguire and presses to death?

At 19:30 on August 27th, Beijing time, Manchester United will go away to challenge Southampton. Before the game, an expert reporter from the “Manchester Evening News” predicted that the Red Devils will start this game:

Samuel Luckhurst

The defences of Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Malaysia will be retained, with Maguire remaining on the bench.

Unlike the captain’s treatment, the team’s first superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the starting lineup, and Rashford and Sancho, two players with excellent running ability, will assist the Portuguese.

In terms of the most anticipated midfield equipment, Casemiro will usher in his debut for Manchester United, and Eriksen and B Fei will be the other two midfielders.

Rich Fay

Manchester United will try to be as stable as possible after the Double Reds win. The defensive line is still the four who performed well in the last game.

In midfield, McTominay will continue to start, with Eriksen and B Fee standing in front of him. Casemiro can play, but Wheat should be rewarded with a start.

On the front line, Rashford, Sancho and Elanga will start together, and the lineup that runs to the death of Liverpool can also try to run to the death of the Saints.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool line-up:
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea/20-Dalot (29-Wan-Bissaka in 86 minutes), 6-Martinez, 19-Varane, 12-Malaysia/ 14-Eriksen (86 minutes, 34-Vanderbeek), 39-McTominay/36-Elanga (46 minutes, 9-Martial), 8-B fee, 25-Sancho (71 minutes) 17-Fred)/10-Rashford (86 minutes 7-C Ronaldo)

