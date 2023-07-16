Manny Machado Hits 300th Career Home Run, Leads Padres but Falls to Phillies in Doubleheader

Title: Manny Machado Reaches 300 Career Home Runs in Padres’ Loss to the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2023 – Manny Machado made history on Saturday, hitting his 300th career home run and joining an elite group of active players. Despite his milestone achievement, the San Diego Padres suffered a loss in the first meeting of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With the game tied at 3-3, Machado stepped up to the plate against left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm. On a 2-2 count, he unleashed a powerful swing, sending the ball soaring into the second level of the seats at Citizens Bank Park. The home run had an impressive exit velocity of 108.5 mph and traveled a distance of 425 feet.

Machado’s feat earned him a place among the 11 active players who have reached the 300 home run mark. Notably, he joins Evan Longoria (342) and Nolan Arenado (318) as the only third basemen in this exclusive club. Furthermore, Machado became one of only 18 third basemen in the history of the American and National Leagues to achieve this milestone. Remarkably, he achieved this feat at the age of 31 years and nine days, with only Eddie Mathews accomplishing the feat at a younger age.

In spite of Machado’s heroics, the Padres ultimately faltered in Game 1 of the doubleheader. The Phillies staged a remarkable eighth-inning rally, scoring three runs against the Padres bullpen to secure the victory.

San Diego manager Bob Melvin lamented the team’s inability to hold on to their lead, saying, “Manny hits a key home run, and we couldn’t hold on, again.”

While the loss may sting, Machado’s historic achievement adds luster to his already impressive career. Fans and analysts alike will continue to closely watch the Padres’ star player as he strives to reach even greater heights in the world of Major League Baseball.

(Note: This article includes translated quotes from Spanish sources.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

