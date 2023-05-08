The Eagles are back at the top of the table

The repeat of last year’s final between Dragons and Hippos Brno promised interesting matches. However, if the Hippos fans expected that their favorites would return the loss from the Czech Series to their opponents, they had to be disappointed. The Dragons won all three duels and scored a total of 30 runs in them. In the last game, the Hippos were not far from winning, but in the ninth inning the reigning champions turned the score from 4:5 to 6:5. The Dragons have introduced new signing Andres Angulo from Colombia. Last year he pitched for the Baltimore Orioles farm team and had 5 hits, including one home run and 7 RBIs, in the series against the Hippos.

Eagles Prague took advantage of the hesitation of the Hippos, who defeated Arrows Ostrava twice and moved to the top of the competition with eleven wins. The German international Samuel Steigert made his debut for the Eagles in the last match, and he showed an excellent performance when he threw a complete game. In it, he allowed 5 runs and showed that he has control over his pitches, not giving away a single free target. “We are satisfied. Every win is appreciated. Against the Arrows, with whom we have not been successful for a long time, we grabbed the victory in the entire series, and on top of that, they ended it in Ostrava. Our new signing Samuel Steigert introduced himself perfectly. Overall, it was an excellent team performance, moreover, we are leading the table,” Vladimír Chlup, manager of the Eagles, does not hide his satisfaction. See also Mother's Day 2022: in Italy motherhood is always later and fewer and fewer children

Third in the table is Třebíč, Nuclears won the series with Technika Brno 2:1. The end of the first duel was marked by a minor scuffle, which ended up with the disciplinary committee. She awarded stops for Daniel Mráz, Radek Burian and Richard Sázavský. All three could not play in the second game, which was a big weakness for the Brno team. According to this year’s rules, teams can only use Czech pitchers in the second games of the series, and Technika had two of them out of the game.

The series between Tempo Praha and Sokol Hluboká was especially a stellar performance by Martin Červenka. He is unstoppable with the bat this year, which he confirmed in these three duels. Against Sokol pitchers, he had 6 successful at-bats and earned 7 free throws. Červenka has already scored at least 1 hit in 17 games in a row and according to statistics he is clearly the best batsman in the competition. The hero of the third game was Marek Minařík, who in the ninth inning with a score of 3:3 secured the victory for the Praguers with a two-run home run. Tempo thus won all three duels and moved from the penultimate place in the table to fifth. On the contrary, Sokol is gradually falling and is currently tied for sixth place together with Arrows Ostrava.