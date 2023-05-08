Home » All new machines! Google Pixel 7a is rumored to have a sky blue Sony flagship camera with a stronger camera | Technology
Reporter Gu Ting/Report from Taipei

▲ It is reported that this year Pixle 7a will have a new color of sky blue, but the overall design is similar to Pixle 6a. (Picture/data photo)

This week, new mobile phone products are released. Google is rumored to unveil the new mid-range Pixel 7a in the early hours of 5/10 Taiwan time. In addition, Sony will launch the flagship Xperia 1 V on 5/11. “Sanli News” also sorts out the current Two new machine forecasts.

It is rumored that Google Pixel 7a will have 4 colors of sky blue, white, black and coral, the screen will support 90Hz refresh rate, and it will also use Google’s own developed Tensor G2 chip, and it will be equipped with 8GB of memory. Upgraded to 64 million pixels, and all support 4K video recording, and even the zoom lens is expected to be upgraded. However, it is rumored that the price will rise from US$449 (about NT$14,000) of the previous generation to US$499 (about NT$15,000).

▲ Sony’s new flagship Xperia 1 V will be officially released on May 11. The picture shows the fourth-generation Xperia 1 IV released last year. (Picture/data photo)

In addition, Sony has announced that it will launch a new flagship Xperia 1 V. The body color will be silver, purple black, and dark green. The lens will be a three-lens main camera with ZEISS T* coating, and there will also be a periscope telephoto lens. This year, a major upgrade will focus on the photosensitive element. It is reported that the “next-generation double low-noise photosensitive element” will be introduced. It is expected to be the first product launched by Sony’s mobile imaging photosensitive element brand “LYTIA”, allowing high-speed focusing Continuous shooting and HDR perform better.

However, the detailed specifications of these two phones and the price in Taiwan will have to be announced at the press conference.

