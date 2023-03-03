“It was very difficult. After the rep break, we lacked a little match form. We didn’t make a lot of simple baskets,” said Brno point guard Viktor Půlpán in an interview with TVCOM. But he appreciated the fighting spirit of the team.

The best scorer of the match was the Pardubice point guard Vyoral, who added eight assists to the 21 points. Chatman scored 18 points for Brno. The home Djuricic (11 points, 12 rebounds) and the visiting Rikič (15 points, 10 rebounds) scored a double double.

After the international break, Brno has not yet fielded a new reinforcement, Karnik. The pivot of the Czech national team, who came from Geneva, traveled home to Canada for family reasons. The sick Nečas was also missing, while the guests were missing the injured Šafarčík and Pekárek.

Men’s Basketball Kooperativa League – 5th round of the superstructure: Group A1: Brno – Pardubice 72:71 (13:20, 38:43, 54:50) Most points: Chatman 18, Půlpán 13, Bálint and Djuricic 11 each – Vyoral 21, Rikič 15, Burda 10.