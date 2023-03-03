Home Sports With a narrow win over Pardubice, Brno secured the lead in the basketball league
Sports

With a narrow win over Pardubice, Brno secured the lead in the basketball league

by admin
With a narrow win over Pardubice, Brno secured the lead in the basketball league

“It was very difficult. After the rep break, we lacked a little match form. We didn’t make a lot of simple baskets,” said Brno point guard Viktor Půlpán in an interview with TVCOM. But he appreciated the fighting spirit of the team.

The best scorer of the match was the Pardubice point guard Vyoral, who added eight assists to the 21 points. Chatman scored 18 points for Brno. The home Djuricic (11 points, 12 rebounds) and the visiting Rikič (15 points, 10 rebounds) scored a double double.

After the international break, Brno has not yet fielded a new reinforcement, Karnik. The pivot of the Czech national team, who came from Geneva, traveled home to Canada for family reasons. The sick Nečas was also missing, while the guests were missing the injured Šafarčík and Pekárek.

Men’s Basketball Kooperativa League – 5th round of the superstructure:
Group A1:
Brno – Pardubice 72:71 (13:20, 38:43, 54:50)
Most points: Chatman 18, Půlpán 13, Bálint and Djuricic 11 each – Vyoral 21, Rikič 15, Burda 10.
Table:
1. Brno 27 20 7 2355:2152 74,1
2. Nymburk 26 18 8 2272:2015 69,2
3. Pardubice 26 16 10 2078:1901 61,5
4. Děčín 26 16 10 2094:2066 61,5
5. Usti nad Labem 25 15 10 2111:2054 60,0
6. Ostrava 25 13 12 2052:2084 52,0
7. Opava 26 13 13 2162:2122 50,0
8. Cologne 25 12 13 2048:2070 48,0
See also  Xiamen No. 10 Middle School: Greeting the "basket" and chasing the "ball" - Social - Southeast Net

You may also like

Stolz and Koková dominated the 500 at the...

“My three-year-old son has type 1 diabetes. We’ve...

Herzog conquers World Championship silver in the sprint

Dybala against Juve: “They still owe me three...

Arianna Fontana asks to reopen the investigation: “I...

First men’s downhill in Aspen canceled

Profession: team principal – Il Post

Massacre, I couldn’t even hear my breath! Davidova...

Credem Banca protagonist at the Volleyball Final Four...

Höck finished ninth in the World Cup after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy