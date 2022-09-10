Original title: Manu Ginobili posted a photo of the rehearsal for the Hall of Fame and revealed that he owed a lot to Duncan

Beijing time on September 10th, the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony will be held this Sunday from 7-10 am in Massachusetts, USA. Among the inductees of this Hall of Fame, we are familiar with Manu Ginobili and others.

As a Spurs legend, Ginobili updated his social media today, posting photos of himself in the Hall of Fame rehearsal, and wrote, “Hall of Fame speech rehearsal time.”

At today’s Hall of Fame press conference, Ginobili said: “It’s unreal to me right now because I’m from a small town in Argentina, a country that’s famous for football. From there to the NBA, right It was a distant dream for me as a child.”

“It started to happen. When things went like this, people started thinking that I might be a Hall of Famer,” Manu Ginobili continued, “and my response was, ‘This is ridiculous. ‘ But at 45 years old, a few years after I retired, here I am.”

“So it’s a very unlikely outcome for a child of this origin like me,” Ginobili said.

Ginobili also specifically mentioned Tim Duncan. “I owe Duncan a lot,” Ginobili said. “If Duncan wasn’t on my team, I wouldn’t have my Hall of Fame speech today.”

