Mapei special partner – Sport Marketing News

The competitions of the Lega Volley Summer Tour: the summer appointment that entertains and amuses more and more spectators on the Italian beaches.

For the traveling circuit of Sand Volley 4×4, the Serie A volleyball athletes will compete on the sand courts of San Benedetto del Tronto, Riccione and Lignano Sabbiadoro.

Music, games, many entertainment activities by the sea will make summer days an unforgettable experience.

As a Special Partner, Mapei it will have wide visibility on the field, on all the backdrops, totems and through audio spots, in addition to the availability of entrances for its guests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

