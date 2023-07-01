Home » Mapei special partner – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Mapei special partner – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Mapei special partner – Sport Marketing News

The competitions of the Lega Volley Summer Tour: the summer appointment that entertains and amuses more and more spectators on the Italian beaches.

For the traveling circuit of Sand Volley 4×4, the Serie A volleyball athletes will compete on the sand courts of San Benedetto del Tronto, Riccione and Lignano Sabbiadoro.

Music, games, many entertainment activities by the sea will make summer days an unforgettable experience.

As a Special Partner, Mapei it will have wide visibility on the field, on all the backdrops, totems and through audio spots, in addition to the availability of entrances for its guests.

See also  Real Madrid won the Champions League bonus 1.5 times that of Liverpool, the team is worth less than the Red Army – yqqlm

You may also like

All-Ireland quarter-finals: I didn’t expect Derry’s rise to...

The footballers of Panama advanced to the quarterfinals...

Pumas de la UNAM Secure a Dramatic Victory...

Dennis Schroder to the Raptors with a two-year...

Stand and stream from the sprint shootout from...

The masked hero stays in Vegas. Hill signed...

Ryan Mallett dead, shock in the NFL: the...

The Rise of the Saudi League: Real Madrid...

the course of the first stage

América Suffers Defeat to Bravos de Juárez in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy