Only a few days left until registration closes. And the organizing committee is making a last effort to ensure that the 18th edition of the Ragusa Marathon reaches the remarkable quota of 1000 participants together with the 21st Italian championship half marathon firefighters memorial Angelo Chessari. “Among the novelties – the organizing committee clarified – the fact that there are also registrations from overseas, in particular from Brazil, the United States and Peru. In addition, confirmations arrive from Belgium, France, Spain and Croatia. Representatives of more than 30 provincial commands of the fire brigade will also be present to win the title of Italian specialty champion”. The winner of the Ragusa Marathon will also be awarded the Emiliano Ottaviano memorial. The departure is scheduled from via Feliciano Rossitto at 8 on Sunday 22 January. To collaborate with the organizing committee, in addition to the Ragusa firefighters, also the students of the Enrico Fermi scientific high school in Ragusa led by professor Rosanna Leggio in the context of a specific school-work alternation project. From the point of view of media promotion there will be the support of Clg construction srls construction company of Comiso, which has always been close to the planet of the Ragusa Marathon. In addition to the Nordic walking and the Straragusa of 21.097 km always starting from via Rossitto, there will be the Family run organized by Decathlon Ragusa, starting from piazza San Giovanni. In addition to the sporting part, on Saturday afternoon, 21 January, in the S. Vincenzo Ferreri auditorium, a conference organized by the Ragusa fire brigade command on the theme of sport linked to young people and firefighters in the activity of rescue. This will be followed by guided tours of the churches and monuments of Ibla by Uisp and the bearers of San Giorgio. At the end of the race, the athletes will be refreshed by the Il Centesimo supermarkets while health care will be guaranteed by Cives emergency nurses and by Gulino Carmelo services.