Marc Skinner: Women’s Champions League scheduling ‘strange’

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in November

The scheduling of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals is “strange” and “needs to be looked at”, says Manchester United manager Marc Skinner.

Women’s Super League leaders United were set to play Arsenal in a crucial title clash on 22 April, but that fixture will have to be moved.

Arsenal’s win over Bayern Munich means they face Paris St-Germain or Wolfsburg on 22 April in Europe’s last four.

“I’m sure there’s space for it to be put somewhere else,” said Skinner.

“I’m hopeful our fans will still come as they travel ridiculous amounts and are ever-present.”

Following last night’s memorable 2-0 victory at Emirates Stadium, Skinner added: “The reality is we have to do all we can to get fans through the door as we know how important they are to us.

“We have the whole season to adapt and evolve. Now we’re adapting our league schedule when it does affect the fans.

“If we want our league to be an exciting run-in and we want consistency, then I do find it strange. I’m sure Arsenal do as well. They have to do a mid-week game away. It should be looked at.”

Matches in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League are played on a weekday, but the semi-finals are set for the weekend of 22 and 23 April, while the final is played on Saturday 3 June.

WSL leaders United are currently three points above fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

