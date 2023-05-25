Home » Marcell Jacobs hit in the back and forfeit in Rabat
Marcell Jacobs hit in the back and forfeit in Rabat

The highly anticipated duel will not take place. Engaged in Rabat on Sunday where he was to find for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics the American world champion Fred Kerley, the Italian Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs had to forfeit. Its Federation announced Thursday at the beginning of the evening its package due to back pain, a “slight lumbosacral blockage” to be precise.

If Jacobs recovers quickly, he will not have long to wait to face Kerley since the two men are engaged on June 2 in Florence, still in the Diamond League. “I have to miss the first match of this year with Kerley in Rabat, which I really wanted, due to a slight lumbosacral blockage that I intend to resolve as soon as possible, explained Jacobs. It’s not an injury, it’s just the result of a false support, which prevents me from running in Morocco. Technically, I feel fit and ready to have a great season. The challenge is only postponed”.

