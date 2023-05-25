Marcell Jacobs hit in the back and forfeit in Rabat

If Jacobs recovers quickly, he will not have long to wait to face Kerley since the two men are engaged on June 2 in Florence, still in the Diamond League. “I have to miss the first match of this year with Kerley in Rabat, which I really wanted, due to a slight lumbosacral blockage that I intend to resolve as soon as possible, explained Jacobs. It’s not an injury, it’s just the result of a false support, which prevents me from running in Morocco. Technically, I feel fit and ready to have a great season. The challenge is only postponed”.