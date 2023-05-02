Marco De Tullio joins the Speedo team

Marco De Tullio, among the athletes of DAO SpA, a leading company in sports management and sports marketing, after Simona Quadarella, becomes brand ambassador of Speedo. “The talent from the south” is a determined boy who has Paris 2024 as his goal. In the meantime, he continues to prove triumphant and at the European Championships in Rome last summer, he wins a silver in the 4x200m freestyle.

This collaboration was born from the meeting of two leaders in the world of swimming and from a very strong passion for water, a partnership whose mission is to encourage and spur the new generations to approach swimming.

«I am happy to join the Speedo team, I hope to achieve great results together»: this is how Marco De Tullio comments with great satisfaction on the start of the collaboration with Reusch International, Speedo’s exclusive distributor for the Italian market.

Erich Weitzmann, CEO of Reusch International SpA, comments: «We are enthusiastic about collaborating with Marco, this agreement is part of a broader plan and closely follows the collaborations recently signed with Simona Quadarella and Luca De Tullio. We have only started our Speedo distribution project for a few months and we are learning to know new people and realities linked to this beautiful world. Cooperation with Marco makes us happy, with him we have the opportunity to work not only with a great athlete but also with a guy who perfectly matches our values. Day after day we feel more motivated and comforted in the decision to embark on this adventure in Italy, proud to represent the number one brand in the world in its category”.

The new Speedo social communication campaign will have Marco De Tullio as the face of functional products for training and competitions in the water for the next two years. The range of products is specifically designed for those seeking maximum performance.