Margot Robbie she returned to the cinema with Amsterdam, a romantic crime centered on the story of three friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. The actress plays the role of the protagonist Valerie Voze and at his side, as a co-star, we find Christian Bale. On screen Robbie always looks perfect but in real life, as a good Australian, she likes to take time to relax and practice the activities she most enjoys like he surfs, he pilates and hockey. At the table? Fewer rules and a few more portions of chips!