Title: Mariners Designate Flexen for Assignment, Announce New Additions to Roster

Date: [Insert Date]

The Seattle Mariners have made significant changes to their roster, designating pitcher Chris Flexen for assignment while announcing the acquisition of two new players, reliever Trevor Gott and left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn.

Flexen, who was selected by the Mets in the 14th round of the MLB Draft in 2012, made his Major League debut with the New York team in 2017. He then joined the Doosan Bears of the South Korean KBO circuit in 2020 and impressed with a 3.01 ERA in 21 starts. Flexen made a comeback in 2021 with the Mariners but struggled during the current season, leading to his designation for assignment on June 27.

During his first two seasons with Seattle, Flexen showcased his talent with a solid 3.66 ERA in 317.1 innings pitched. However, his performance notably declined this year, resulting in the team’s decision to remove him from the roster.

Replacing Flexen, the Mariners have added pitcher Trevor Gott to their bullpen. The 30-year-old right-hander brings experience from previous stints with the Angels, Nationals, Giants, Brewers, and Mariners. Throughout his career, Gott has maintained a 4.70 ERA in 214.2 innings pitched. In the ongoing season, he has compiled a 4.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Furthermore, the Queens team have also called up left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn. The 28-year-old recently made his MLB debut with the Mets on May 3 and has showcased his potential in six innings pitched. While his current ERA stands at 6.00, Muckenhirn exhibited exceptional form during his time with Triple-A Syracuse, boasting a remarkable 0.88 ERA in 30.2 innings.

This strategic move by the Mariners demonstrates their commitment to bolstering the team’s roster and revamping their pitching staff. With the addition of Gott and Muckenhirn, the organization aims to enhance their chances of success as they progress through the season.

Fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting to see the impact of these roster changes on the Mariners’ performance moving forward.

