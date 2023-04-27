Home » Marko also with 80 Red Bull key figure
Marko also with 80 Red Bull key figure

Marko also with 80 Red Bull key figure

Helmut Marko, one of Austria’s most influential motorsport drivers, is celebrating his 80th birthday on Thursday. As an advisor to Red Bull, the Styrian has a significant share in the success of the racing team in Formula 1. The pugnacious and often grumpy Marko was the executive body of the late Red Bull company boss Dietrich Mateschitz for many years. Red Bull still doesn’t make a decision without the Grazer’s blessing.

