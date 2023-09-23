Home » Marlins Right-Hander Sandy Alcantara Experiences Forearm Stiffness after Rehab Start
Marlins Right-Hander Sandy Alcantara Experiences Forearm Stiffness after Rehab Start

Marlins Right-Hander Sandy Alcantara Experiences Forearm Stiffness after Rehab Start

Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara Experiences Stiffness in Forearm Following Rehab Start

Miami, FL – Just one day after an impressive rehab start, Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara has been hit with a setback. The pitcher reported feeling stiffness in his forearm and promptly flew back to Miami on Friday.

Alcantara’s rehab outing took place at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he showcased his skills by completing four scoreless innings. With 51 pitches thrown, 34 of which were strikes, Alcantara allowed only one hit during his performance. His fastball peaked at an impressive 98.3 mph, and he even managed to strike out a batter to end the first inning.

Using a variation of pitches, Alcantara utilized his entire repertoire, including his four-seam fastball, changeup, sinker, slider, and curveball.

This recent setback comes as Alcantara continues to recover from an ulnar collateral ligament sprain, a diagnosis that has kept him out of action since his last start for Miami on September 3. Throughout the season, the Dominican pitcher has made 28 starts and holds a record of 7-12 with an ERA of 4.14.

The team’s medical staff will now assess Alcantara’s condition and determine the necessary steps moving forward. Fans and the organization alike will be anxiously awaiting updates on the pitcher’s status, as they hope for a swift recovery to get him back on the mound.

