Home » Balkan Criminal Group Digs 30-Meter Tunnel to Steal Weapons and Evidence from Montenegro’s Supreme Court
World

Balkan Criminal Group Digs 30-Meter Tunnel to Steal Weapons and Evidence from Montenegro’s Supreme Court

by admin
Balkan Criminal Group Digs 30-Meter Tunnel to Steal Weapons and Evidence from Montenegro’s Supreme Court

Belgrade – A Serbian criminal group has been busted after authorities discovered a 30-meter-long tunnel leading to the warehouses of the Supreme Court in Montenegro. The group aimed to steal weapons and other judicial evidence, according to the government of Montenegro.

Minister of the Interior, Filip Adzic, announced in a press conference that the search and capture of four Serbian citizens, accused of digging the tunnel, have been identified and ordered. The Montenegrin government has already requested their extradition from Serbia. The individuals are facing charges of criminal association, aggravated robbery, and obstruction of evidence against the Supreme Court and the State.

Adzic also revealed that there are still seven other accomplices involved in the operation, including a court employee, who have yet to be identified. While the police have obtained some leads on those responsible for ordering the operation, further details were not disclosed.

The discovery of the tunnel, which measured approximately 30 meters in length and one meter in height, occurred on September 11 when court staff noticed an unusual jumble of documentation. The tunnel, which was dug from a rented apartment in the center of the Montenegrin capital, was concealed behind a shelf of documents.

The stolen items include 19 weapons and various judicial evidence from at least five cases. However, it is challenging to ascertain the exact extent of the missing materials as the warehouse contained documents from around 100,000 cases, in addition to nine tons of narcotics, 400 weapons, as well as ammunition and explosives.

Authorities believe that the criminal group had likely dug the tunnel during August when most employees were on vacation. Investigations are ongoing as law enforcement works towards apprehending all involved individuals and recovering the stolen evidence and weapons.

You may also like

BenQ X3100i et X500i DLP 4K HDR Gaming

South Korean Congress Approves Detention Consent of Opposition...

“Canotto deflates Palermo, Corini doesn’t break through”

Mexican Foreign Ministry to Grant 6,960 Visa Appointments...

Luka Modrić moves to Dinamo Zagreb | Sport

Plucked Enthusiasts, Satisfied Hoteliers: the price increases in...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Calls for Deployment...

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux...

In Marseille the voices of the Mediterranean in...

Xochitl Galvez Accuses President of Targeting Her and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy