Status: 04/09/2023 5:36 p.m

Two days before her last international match, former DFB captain Dzsenifer Marozsan has not committed to a future in club football.

“Basically everything is still open. There are talks with Lyon, there are talks with other clubs”said the 30-year-old playmaker from Olympic Lyon in a video link on Sunday. She will say goodbye to South American champions Brazil this Tuesday (6 p.m., live on Erste and on sportschau.de) in Nuremberg.

After a cruciate ligament tear – Maroszan steps down

Marozsan is to wear the jersey of the German national team for the 112th and last time, with which she won the European Championship title in 2013 and the Olympic victory in 2016. A year ago she tore her cruciate ligament in the 2-3 draw in the World Cup qualifier in Serbia and missed the European Championship in England.

“Unfortunately my knee isn’t what it was anymore. Even if I play all the sessions at the club, all the games. I have to do a lot to make it possible.”said the former Frankfurter. “It always tweaks. That’s only half the fun, I have to admit.”

Contract with Lyon expires

Marozsan’s contract with her French club, with which the native Hungarian has won the Champions League six times, expires at the end of the season. “She is one of the world‘s best technicians, she has fantastic human character traits. We will continue to communicate privately,” said national coach Voss-Tecklenburg about the noble technician.

