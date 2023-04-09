Duško Ivanovic was dissatisfied with the way his team finished the match with Borce in the ABA league.

Source: YouTube/KK Borac Čačak

Red Star worked hard to win in Čačak, but in the end she won Fighter and managed to maintain the chances of being ranked first in the table at the end of the regular season ABA right. While he is the coach of Borca Dejan Mijatović talked about the fact that he hopes that the truth about the events in the previous few rounds of the ABA league will come to light, Duško Ivanovic briefly commented on this match.

The red and whites controlled the game in the first three quarters, they had a double-digit advantage, but then they conceded 32 points in the last quarter and created a problem for themselves. It is clear to an experienced Montenegrin expert what went wrong there.

“Jand I think it was a good game, that Borac showed exceptional quality and I would honestly like him to stay in the league because against us tonight they showed that they deserve to be in the ABA league. We played well for three quarters, but in the last six minutes we simply didn’t stop playing, we stopped running. We did not stop Borca’s transition and again complicated the game. I think in the end we deserved to win”Ivanovic said briefly.

In the last round of the ABA league, Crvena zvezda plays against Split at home, and then it has to play two remaining games against Cedevit Olimpija and Mornar. If it manages to achieve all the victories to the end, and Partizan loses against Igokea, Zadar or Budućnosti, it will finish the league part in first place in the table.