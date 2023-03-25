Marc Marquez takes the first pole of the season in Portimao by force, also setting the track record (1:37.226). Bagnaia and Martin complete the front row. This will be the starting grid for both the Saturday sprint race and the traditional Sunday race. Today it will be possible to follow the Sprint Race from 4 pm live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, streaming on NOW, free-to-air on TV8, streaming on the skysport.it website and on the Sky Sport MotoGP YouTube channel.